Shiv Kumar Pant - a retired school principal of St. Stephan's, Delhi, lives with his caretaker, Bisveswar as his son, Rishabh, lives in California with his wife and a one-year-old son. Leading a mundane life, Mr. Pant has found solace in poetry writing, typing on his old computer. One day, the computer suddenly goes off. He asks Rishabh to make a complaint to the manufacturing company to send a service engineer to repair the computer. The rendezvous with the service engineer at his door brings to him an incredible Exchange Offer and a bouquet of nostalgia and surprises.