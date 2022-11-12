Exchange Student #2

Not Available

Naughty exchange student Chayse Evans is back to cause more drama in Volume 2 of this delightful tale of sexual indiscretion. Nicole is infuriated when she learns that Chayse seduced her true love Manuel, so she finally confesses her love for him. But when Chayse overhears the two making love, she exacts her revenge by seducing Nicole's married father, David. Meanwhile, David's long suffering wife Elexis seeks comfort in the manly arms of Nicole's boyfriend, Marco. Tempers finally reach a boiling point in an explosive sexual showdown between Elexis and Chayse. Starring Manuel Ferrara, Chayse Evans, Nicole Ray, Marco Banderas, David Perry and Elexis Monroe.