Excuse Me

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fine & Mellow Productions

A story about the beautiful but confused young woman Helene, who, according to her mother, was born as a 'technical error'. Helene suspects that her father, who left his family before Helene was born, might be the once celebrated director of a dilapidated theater in Copenhagen. Assisted by a series of bizarre coincidences and by her mother's dog (a creature in whose shadow Helene has always lived), Helene manages to get closer to her father.

Cast

Nicolas BroAllan
Lotte AndersenMother
Søren ØstergaardMorten
Peter GantzlerSteen the Great
Peter Hesse OvergaardTaxi driver 1
Carsten Kressner

