Excuse Me Darling, But Lucas Loved Me

Until Lucas appeared in their lives, Dani, Carlos and Toni had a quiet life with no major concerns. They shared almost everything: the house, housework, dogs, his homosexual tendencies and debts. It was these that forced them to rent one of the bedrooms of their floor. Then came Lucas, his hair long, his charming smile, and his muscular body to completely change the life and destiny of their lovers home. Lucas is found dead but ... Who killed him? All had reasons to do so, or maybe none.