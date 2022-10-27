Not Available

Executioners

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

China Entertainment Films Production

Set some time after the The Heroic Trio (1993) the city has been devastated by nuclear attack. An evil deformed villain controls the city's scarce water supply, exerting influence over both a popular leader and a militarist colonel. The trio of Chat the Thief catcher, Ching and Wonder Woman (along with her young daughter) have to avert a military takeover and find clean headwaters to save the city.

Cast

Michelle YeohChing
Maggie CheungChat
Damian LauCommissioner Lau
Anthony WongMr Kim
Takeshi KaneshiroChung Hon
Sean LauTak

