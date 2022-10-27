Executioners

Not Available

Set some time after the The Heroic Trio (1993) the city has been devastated by nuclear attack. An evil deformed villain controls the city's scarce water supply, exerting influence over both a popular leader and a militarist colonel. The trio of Chat the Thief catcher, Ching and Wonder Woman (along with her young daughter) have to avert a military takeover and find clean headwaters to save the city.