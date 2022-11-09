Not Available

Kyle (Markiss McFadden), one of the many orphans raised in an orphanage by Father Antonio (Paul Sorvino) is an assassin who is sent on missions; from God. For years Father Antonio led these boys to believe they are killing in the name of God. Kyle was one of the best executioners of Father Antonio’s men. After placing a bomb in a little coffee shop to execute the owner a little boy Matthew (Aiden Wind) and his mother walks in the restaurant just seconds before the explosion. Kyle decided to save both of them but unfortunately he was only able to save the little boy. A reluctant Kyle takes him in and keeps him hidden for seven days. Through a very complex relationship Kyle discovers a different side in him he didn’t know existed. With all the fights, bullets flying, and explosions it's going to be harder than he thought keeping Matthew safe. But with the help of Kyle's beautiful neighbor Tara (Mischa Barton) it just might be possible.