Not Available

Exercícios de Defesa Contra Ataques Aéreos em Abrantes

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    We were in the middle of World War II when the Portuguese army held a defense exercise against air strikes in Abrantes. A documentary of the Cinematographic Services of the Army made available by the Cinemateca Portuguesa shows this exercise carried out in January of 1941. The documentary highlights the strategic location of Abrantes that could serve as an obstacle to an enemy that advances from East towards Lisbon. At the end of the exercise the military marched through the streets of the city.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images