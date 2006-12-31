2006

Exhibit A

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2006

Studio

Not Available

Exhibit A tells the timely story of a normal family disintegrating under financial pressure, eventually driven to the unimaginable. All is not as it seems as the King family go about their day-to-day lives oblivious of the horror to come. Dad Andy (Bradley Cole) is nursing a secret that ultimately leads to terrible consequences for them all. We witness these chilling events unfold through daughter Judith's video camera, which subsequently becomes Exhibit A.

Cast

Brittany AshworthJudith King
Bradley ColeAndy King

View Full Cast >

Images