Paul Dellis, a young self-made shipowner, has no time for anything other than high class call girls in a luxurious resort. The girl suppliers are a photographer and owner of a model agency, Werner, and his girlfriend Samantha. A rich woman, Tina, who spends her time at the same resort, fascinated by Paul arranges to visit him taking the place of Samantha. When Samantha is found dead, Tina disappears and all suspicions fall on Paul.