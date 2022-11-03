Not Available

Conceived and designed in the direction of programmable software rather than the usual DVD "Live" recording, this latest project of Jeff Mills, Exhibitionist will prove to point out a step forward into a new era in Electronic Music. Remembering the excitement of an artist or DJ "in action" is the key component for longevity because through our memory it is often how we measure an event’s effectiveness. In addition to simulating the artist and/or DJ, this DVD provides an array of features that will be discovered, explored and expanded upon. All mix segments were filmed in Detroit, USA. A DJ setup and lighting were created to simulate the authentic look and stereo sound of a DJ in a club DJ booth. A black backdrop behind Jeff Mills was used so that the reprogramming of this footage in a live setting would not conflict with existing decor.