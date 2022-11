Not Available

The history of the original Dalai Lama dates back to ancient Mongolian times in the 13th century. Since then, believers have accepted each new Dalai Lama as a reincarnation of the previous Dalai Lama, and all are incarnations of the Buddha of Compassion. This classic documentary, narrated by William Conrad, tells the Dalai Lama's historic story and focuses on the holy man's attempts to perpetuate the Tibetan culture.