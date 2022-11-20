Existence on Vimeo

Not Available

This short video is called EXISTENCE. The video is a statement not only about time and progression, but also a statement about the world we have created for ourselves. The basis of the video contrasts the two extremes of life itself: the urban metropolis, and the beauty outside the city. I love to stargaze. Watching the milky-way float across the sky is one of the most therapeutic experiences I have ever felt. If you haven’t experienced it, then I strongly recommend taking the time to do so.