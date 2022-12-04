Not Available

After two tours in Fallujah in the Iraq War, US Marine Roman Baca came home a different person. His experience ravaged him with depression, anxiety, and anger issues. With the encouragement of his wife, Lisa, Roman decided to return to ballet as way to cope. He found that dance helped him “reprogram” his mind and body. Now, as the founder and artistic director of the Exit12 Dance Company in New York City, Roman with other veterans and military families, uses dance to tell stories about the effects of war. Through movement and creative expression, they work to not only reprogram and reclaim themselves, but also change the perceptions and stereotypes of the Veteran community.