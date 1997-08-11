1997

Exit in Red

  • Drama
  • Crime

August 11th, 1997

Exit In Red Productions

Ed Altman is a psychiatrist who relocates to Palm Springs, Calif., in order to avoid a lawsuit. However, he happens to wander directly into more trouble when he begins an affair with the rich and beautiful Ally Mercer (Annabel Schofield), who has her own reasons for becoming involved with Ed. Soon Ally's other lover, the volatile Nick, is caught in the intrigue, which results in murder, betrayal and numerous shady dealings.

Cast

Anthony Michael HallNick
Carré OtisKate
Annabel SchofieldAlly Mercer
Mickey RourkeEd Altman

