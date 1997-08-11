Exit in Red

1997

Ed Altman is a psychiatrist who relocates to Palm Springs, Calif., in order to avoid a lawsuit. However, he happens to wander directly into more trouble when he begins an affair with the rich and beautiful Ally Mercer (Annabel Schofield), who has her own reasons for becoming involved with Ed. Soon Ally's other lover, the volatile Nick, is caught in the intrigue, which results in murder, betrayal and numerous shady dealings.