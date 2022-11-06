Exit to Hell

Not Available

A group of stick-up kids rob a mafia run strip club and head for the border but when they enter the town of Redstone, they find that crime is a dish best served cold! Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th, Hatchet) takes the title role as Sheriff Slade Sickle, a man with a true appetite for justice! The film co-stars Tiffany Shepis (Nightmare Man, Dark Reel) and Rena Riffel (Showgirls, Mulholland Dr.) in this carnage-filled tribute to American Grind-House cinema. Horror Legend Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th, Hatchet) is Sheriff Slade Sickle, and when a group of stick up kids arrive in his town, they find that justice is a dish best served cold. Expect buckets of blood, bullets and mayhem in this tribute to American Grindhouse. - Written by Anonymous (IMDb)