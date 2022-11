Not Available

In the sixties, the founders of the magazine De Nieuwe Stijl were radiant stars in the Dutch literary heavens: Cornelis Bastiaan Vaandrager, Armando, Hans Sleutelaar and Hans Verhagen. Throughout his life, Vaandrager remained true to his ideals: you have to try everything. He became a poet, actor, father, writer, vagabond and junky, eventually ending up literally in the gutter.