Exitium Redux

Exitium is a new short surreal experience created by a group of passionate film lovers with a limited budget and directed by the young amateur Giorgio Fraccon, co-founder of Silly Mountain together with Luca Spadon and Giuseppe de Nicolo. Even though it could appear apparently meaningless, Exitium hides however a deeper significance, full of concealed messages and symbolism. It's up to the spectator to understand and interpret it. There is no wrong or right solution as long as you enjoy our final work.