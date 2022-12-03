Not Available

In India, the powerful and wealthy Percy invites the Miss India Ravina to be the star of a new inter-active virtual reality game of life that his company is developing, and she accepts his proposal. In London, the illegal Indian immigrant Murli programmer is responsible for the development of the game. The shy Murli is dating Billy, a single Londoner mother with a young daughter. When Percy's assistants Theo and Aurora download and steals the game, Murli is incriminated. Murli tries to contact Percy to prove his innocence, while Theo takes him to the edge.