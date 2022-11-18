Not Available

The successful photographer and pantyhose-fetishist Boris Eichenbaum has had enough of everything: the Western-spoiled world makes him sick and induces erectile disfunctions. The omnipresent economy-climate-crisis-news make nothing better, but everything more aweful. Encouraged by a young woman, the activist Jackie, Boris vitalizes his aggressive resistance potential – and has to realize that capitalism is bogarting everything, even refusal. So cut and run, of all things to Greece …