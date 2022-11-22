Not Available

Three different stories of three different people are combined together through various events becoming one... Robert works as a bodyguard for one of the biggest mafia bosses of Nicosia, Socrates' Iacovou. Things get complicated when Robert and Lisa, Socrates' wife, fall in love. After they run together, Socrates' revenge begins. But everything changes when Robert reverses the ball-game finding the exit. Time passes by and everything changes. Not for the better but for the worse. We are all inside a labyrinth. And we are all looking to find the exit .... the EXODOS