Not Available

With the current resurgence of interest in the thrash metal of days past, enter the DVD "Exodus: Double Live Dynamo". While the title, and font used on the front cover recall Ted Nugent, this is somewhat puzzling because the Motor City Madman is nowhere to be found. The DVD is set up as two concerts: the first in 1985 at the Dynamo club, and the second from 1997 at the Dynamo open air festival, both in Eindhoven, Holland.