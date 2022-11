Not Available

In 1945 Ada Sereni left her three children in Palestine - where she had lived for eighteen years - and returned to Italy in serach of her husband who went missing durin the war. She immediately become involved in an underground movement Aliah Bet, which secretly organized the expatriation to the promised land of Jews who had esacped Nazi concentration camps. This is the story of how a third of Europe's surviving Jews left Italy for their new home.