Exodus: Live at the DNA

Live at The DNA Lounge, San Francisco, CA, 11.mar.2004 - DISC 1: 01. Intro / Scarred Spangled Banner 02. Deliver Us to Evil 03. Blacklist 04. Piranha 05. Til Death Do Us Part 06. Fabulous Disaster 07. Shroud of Urine 08. Parasite 09. Only Death Decides 10. Forward March 11. Chemi-Kill DISC 2: 01. And Then There Were None 02. Culling the Herd 03. Sealed With A Fist 04. Throwing Down 05. Lesson In Violence 06. War Is My Sheppard 07. Tempo of the Damned 08. Impaler 09. Toxic Waltz 10. Bonded by Blood 11. Strike of the Beast