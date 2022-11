Not Available

Ordinary humans led by King Bantayan are being annihilated by the all-powerful evil king Bagulbol and his creatures of the dark. To end their tribulation, mankind’s leaders paid a mercenary with exceptional fighting skills to defend them. That mercenary is Exodus. Nearing their extinction, King Bantayan and the leaders of men dispatched Exodus on a quest to capture five elementals to aid them in the final battle against King Bagulbol.