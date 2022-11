Not Available

Nearly everyone is gone. Two of the last survivors are stalked by a terrifying creature emanating from the natural world who’s true purpose is unclear. All that is known is that any who have come into contact with it have never been seen again - but where have they gone? As Ruth loses everyone around her and is confronted with an encroaching end, she falls upon a lost doorway which may or may not lead her to safety – but time to find an escape is running out.