Presented in stunning 1080p with Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound tracks, Exotic Saltwater Aquarium Blu-ray Disc is the most realistic and highest quality HD Aquarium ever created. Featuring five unique tanks, teeming with colorful fish and diverse aquatic life this HDScape Exotic Aquarium creates the illusion of turning your TV into a high-end saltwater aquarium. With multiple menu options, you can automatically rotate between five aquarium tanks, infinitely loop the same tank, and select from four soundtracks.