1995

Exotica

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 2nd, 1995

Studio

Alliance Entertainment

In the upscale Toronto strip club Exotica, dancer Christina is visited nightly by the obsessive Francis, a depressed tax auditor. Her ex-boyfriend, the club's MC, Eric, still jealously pines for her even as he introduces her onstage, but Eric is having his own relationship problems with the club's owner, Zoe. Meanwhile Thomas, a mysterious pet-shop owner, is about to become unexpectedly involved in their lives. Gradually, connections between the traumatic pasts of these characters are revealed.

Cast

Mia KirshnerChristina
Elias KoteasEric
Don McKellarThomas
Sarah PolleyTracey Brown
Arsinée KhanjianZoe
Victor GarberHarold

