Expecting a Miracle

2009

L.A. engineer Pete Stanhope wants to stop expensive, frustrating IVF treatment with his wife, Donna, and consider adoption but his wife disagrees. In the hopes of defusing the marital tension they go on a a romantic holiday to Mexico. Car trouble strands them in tiny Dommatina, a peaceful village where the locals are content. Pete accepts the help of the only car mechanic, Juan Salazar, while aiding the philosophical father Arturo with preparations for the annual fiesta. Juan's kid brother, disabled Pepillo, will then star in the 'flying act'. Getting to know the boy and experiencing simple happiness may reshape the Stanhope's own future.