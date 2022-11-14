Not Available

Following the events of a mission to find a sought after chest, young black-market proclaimed explorer, Nick Finley, goes into hiding in order to escape being dealt death by his employer, Ferdinand Thrustemburg, the head of a decades old German organization. After years of hiding, Nick decides to get back in the game and proceeds on an adventure with the help of former convict, Marco Skrible, 84 year-old mentally insane war vet, Dick Mitchell, and former rival, Russian archaeologist, Vladimir Avdonin. This unlikely team sets out on "Expedition Conquest," the journey of obtaining a set of artifacts in order to get them out of reach from a reoccurring, threatening enemy.