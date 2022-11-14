Expedition Inquisition

Not Available

Following the events of Expedition Conquest, Nick Finley (Nate Ferro) finds himself pursuing a solo quest until an Arabian black market trader comes into the picture and suggests that him and Nick work together to find the treasures alluded to by the Copper Scroll, an Israeli relic dug up in 1952. When Nick is placed in a desperate position, Vladimir Avdonin (Zach Kriehn) comes to aid as do Marco Skrible (Jack Vento) and Dick Mitchell (Eli Audley) whilst on the run from Dick's Vietnamese POW captor. Looking to hold up his end of the bargain, Nick and the others once again embark on an international escapade for treasure. Except this time, their foe is a much greater threat.