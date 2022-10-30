Not Available

Filmed in high definition 3D, this set brings together the Experience Montreux film plus concert performances from the Montreux Jazz Festival by Herbie Hancock and Quincy Jones and the Global Gumbo All-Stars. Experience Montreux, filmed at the 44th Festival in 2010, contains full live tracks by a range of artists that reflects the breadth and eclecticism of the Montreux Jazz Festival. The performances are interspersed with interviews with festival founder Claude Nobs and many of the artists involved and are accompanied by stunning footage of the festival setting, the town of Montreux, Lake Geneva and the Swiss Alps. Quincy Jones and Herbie Hancock have both been frequent visitors to Montreux over the years and it s fitting that their performances form a part of this 3D celebration of the magic of the Montreux Jazz Festival.