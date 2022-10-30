Not Available

Marius, already in his thirties, still works at the same position for many years. Boring life, colleagues that ignore him, and no friends – mum is the only person who calls him. So does he live with her. Marius, as well as millions people in the world, lives in his inner captivity, everyday gets up and serves for others‘ dreams, forgetting his own. Accidentally, he falls into an awkward situation that also brings him the world of the anti-social people. Unwillingly though, he gets familiar with their life style, and yet remains himself. Unexpected love encourages him to change his life.