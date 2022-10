Not Available

A policeman, a belly dancer, a white rabbit, a secret agent, a man hopelessly in love: the cast of characters in Islam Kamal’s hyperactive comedy EXPIRED is sourced directly from the tropes of Egypt’s film history of the last thirty years. The film places its protagonists in stereotypical situations, ranging from courting to interrogations, using satire and humor as a vehicle for socio-political commentary. A manifesto of sorts from the young, independent film scene in Egypt.