Explore the Amazing Land of the Philippines - True Adventure Documentary

You'll visit majestic towering mountains with their exotic tribes of people unchanged by time. Then visit the people in a sea side fishing village of serene, tropical lagoons and coconut palms. You'll see how this place is affected when a violent and destructive South China Sea, typhoon strikes in the night and ravages into the morning, but it did provide great waves for Rick and his partner Clark, to ride. You'll experience the serenity and beauty of a Dowest temple and the wild celebration of the Ati-Ati-Han festival, much like Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but in the central Philippines. Then the delicate beauty of the jungle orchards on the island Mindanao in the south.