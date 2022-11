Not Available

Travis Alabanza returns to their home town of Bristol to talk to writer and historian Edson Burton, co-founder of Kiki - Bristol’s first visible community for QTIPOC. Examining blackness and gender non-conformity in the context of growing up in Bristol, Travis discusses the importance of oppressed people archiving their own communities so that they are recorded in history in all their complexity. Part of the Chosen Family series from gal-dem Magazine.