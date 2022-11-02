Exploring Elephanta

Not Available

The film begins in the city of Mumbai, India, near the Gateway of India, a monument to the visit, in 1911, of the monarchs of the British Empire. After dwelling on some of the intriguing sights at the harbor, we board a ferry headed for the Elephanta Island, about a couple of hours journey from the shore. We arrive at the island and make a steep trek up the hillside to the Elephanta caves--a series of pillared hallways carved out of mountain caves with breathtaking sculptures dating back to the 7th century A.D. The caves also contain shrines dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva and are remarkable for their ethereal, atmospheric beauty.