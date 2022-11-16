Not Available

During the 1979 revolution, a group of Muslim militants try to evacuate their arsenal in the north of Iran distributing them between the people. There is a woman in the group whose husband is in prison and snitches the arsenal's location. Her brother flees from prison and joins the group too. Security officers are informed and send two of their forces as the escapees into the group in order to pursue the group members and arrest them all. The two officers succeed to perish all the members of the group except the woman's brother.