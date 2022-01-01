Not Available

Explosions in the Sky - Barcelona Theatre

    THE FULL HISTORIC CONCERT!! of "Explosions In The Sky" at the Theatre "Casino de l'Aliança de Poblenou" in Barcelona last November 6, 2011. This song is rolled with 2 high quality H.D. cameras, and exploits all the sensations and emotions which we live that special night in a concert clearly postulated as THE BEST CONCERT OF THE YEAR lived in the city of Barcelona!!! Plis watch the video in H.D 1080p quality!! 0:01:28﻿ The Only Moment We Were Alone 0:12:36 Catastrophe and the Cure 0:21:15 Postcard From 1952 0:28:52 Greet Death 0:39:02 Be Comfortable, Creature 0:49:14 Birth and Death of the Day 0:56:38 Your Hand In Mine 1:05:32 Let Me Back In 1:15:44 The Moon is Down

