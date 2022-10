Not Available

Female astrominer Shona has been mining under dangerous conditions on the moon for the past two years in order to pay for expensive medical experiments that ultimately failed to save her bed-ridden daughter Darla, and now that her tour is completed, a younger astronaut Paige has come to replace her. Shona is reluctant to return to the world she once knew, but in meeting Paige realizes that returning to Earth isn’t where she’ll find peace - she will have to return home.