Exposure is to live in a system. Exposure to vibrations. Exposure to vibrating particles. We expose our atmosphere to increased emissions, and it thins and thickens in all the wrong ways, exposing us in turn. We peel back systems and expose. It connotes something missing, a lack of protection. It alludes to a burning a radiation, a fire. A structure crumbles. A structure returns. Expōnēre is Latin for exposure. Expōnēre is Part 2, from the project Come Kingdom Come, which was Part 1. This is no longer about a future apocalyptic. Exponere is the present…imperative, and passive…in a language from the past. It is about survival. It’s about hanging on, to something, even in limbo.