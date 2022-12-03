Not Available

Award winning director Michael Zen has done it again with the mega budget features, shot on film, exclusively for Cal Vista. The Sultry. Stacy Valentine stars as a hapless film student who accidentally films a powerful politician... in DRAG! He'll do anything to keep the tape from falling into the wrong hands. So watch Stacy, Jeanna Fine, Rebecca Lord and a whole H O S T of D E L I C I O U S beauties mark their ballots with a big pink X. "Expose Me Again". You, can't beat a juicy scandal!