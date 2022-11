Not Available

Chelsea Declan is a model turned successful photographer. While she is heavily sought after in the “pop” world, she isn’t taken seriously by the more pretentious art crowd, largely due to her sexual and professional history with arthouse photographer Dennis Paul, who takes credit for “making” her. When Chelsea discovers she’s up against Dennis for a high-profile job, she decides she’ll do whatever it takes to land the job and show up her possessive former mentor.