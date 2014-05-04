2014

Express 'Moscow-Russia'

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 4th, 2014

Studio

Bulldozerfilms

This is a story about a guy who is willing to sell the soul, just to dial million views for your videos on YouTube. On the way to his goal, he turns into a fast train "Moscow - Vladivostok», where faced with an American actress, suffering aerophobia. On the way strangers expect such adventures that they lag behind the train that trying to catch up, moving our unpredictable and fabulous Mother Russia - After each of them need to be in Vladivostok exactly 7 days - for reasons which they carefully conceal from each other.

Cast

Sergey SvetlakovСергей
Margarita LevievaМила
Pavel DerevyankoАлексей
Ingeborga DapkunaiteАнна
Michael Madsenагент
Ivan Urganthimself

