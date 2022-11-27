Express Scopelitis

Not Available

Skopelitis is a very special boat. It has a face and a soul; a very lively personality. As we travel on its deck, we enter the marine life of the Small Cyclades, we figure out how do sailors live on board, and discover the life of the inhabitants of this barren islands. The sea gives space to the land, and the dance of the waves leads to festive ecstasy, wherein a love song leads to the sea storm. Music is a composition of recorded sounds from the boat and the nature of this unique island complex.