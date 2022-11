Not Available

In the fashion of the French game "Exquisite Corpse", 26 writers creatively re-subtitle individual scenes of the Hindi-dubbed Die Hard 2- without knowing what the others have written. The resulting patchwork comedically re-imagines, very loosely, John McClane's heroic protection of an airport from... male strippers? Dejected snowmobiles, furries, Burning Man devotees, and a few cereal mascots all help steer this cinematic trainwreck towards a hilarious end.