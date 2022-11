Not Available

Without knowing what the others have written, 27 writers creatively re-subtitle individual scenes of the Hindi-dubbed Little Women, after the fashion of the French artist's game "Exquisite Corpse". The resulting montage comedically re-imagines, very loosely, the March sister's trials and tribulations with... eating horses? Eldritch rituals, melon-mercenaries, ankle fetishists, and an offscreen epic battle all help steer this confusing masterpiece towards a jumbled conclusion.