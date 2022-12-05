Not Available

EXTASE

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Two men making love. The question of the embrace (which encompasses the caress, the look, the kiss, the penetration, the speed of movement, the expression of ecstasy…) give to the film a scenario of examples of editing (disconnection, links, rhythm, interlaced films, alternate editing…). A sometimes figurative logic (make love, to be loving, to enjoy), choreographic (to caress, to interlace, to kiss, to lick, to penetrate), and cinematographic ( to link, to bring together, to move, to embrace…:to mount)

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images