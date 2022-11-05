Not Available

Extermineitors III: The Final Fight

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

This time the unusual "Extermineitors" must confront a secret organization that aims to make a fighter bionic implants (Randolph McCIain), test its performance, and create a multitude of "indestructible" men to dominate the world. Guillermo (Guillermo Francella) and world karate champion Hector (Echevarría) form part of a secret martial arts tournament to expose this evil group. To these is added Nico (Javier Belgeri), an orphan child (Son of Emilio Disi character played in previous installments) fan of this type of gear, which provides assistance in this crucial fight

Cast

Hector EchavarriaHector
Jean Pierre Noher
Adriana Salgueiro
Guillermo FrancellaGuillermo

