Not Available

Exterritorial

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Christian Zübert

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Constantin Television

On a visit to the US consulate in Frankfurt, the young son of former Special Forces soldier Sara (Jeanne Goursaud) disappears without a trace. Stranger still, nobody seems to remember him ever being in the building. Sara knows that the German authorities have no jurisdiction inside the consulate, and if she’s forced to leave now, she might never see her son again. Sara moves deeper into the labyrinth of the consulate, desperately searching for her son, unaware of the growing danger of a dark conspiracy around her.

Cast

Jeanne GoursaudSara
Dougray ScottEric Kynch
Lera AbovaIrina / Kira
Emanuel FellmerMoritz Aniol
Annabelle MandengDeborah Allen
Sergeant Donovan

View Full Cast >

Images