Not Available

Barry Berry is extra special. But that doesn't stop him from losing his job, or getting an ultimatum from his friend Mary. Next, poor Barry gets an out-of-the-blue demand from an ex-lover who is insisting he meet their child Erin. When it can't seem to get any worse, Barry fails desperately as he tries to impress both Mary and Erin while teaching touch therapeutics to a culturally diverse group of students that are in for a class they didn't sign up for!